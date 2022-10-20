StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

