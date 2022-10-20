StockNews.com Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Hold

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,114,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,282,832. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

