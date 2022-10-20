StockNews.com Lowers Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Buy

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Weis Markets Stock Down 1.0 %
WMK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.19. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $86.75.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
See Also
