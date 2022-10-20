StockNews.com Lowers Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Buy

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Weis Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

WMK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.19. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

