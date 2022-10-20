StockNews.com Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Buy”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 311,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 55.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 172,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 92.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

