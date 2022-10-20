Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.32 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $331.70 or 0.01732959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $538,792.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.49 or 0.27468310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 343.37608718 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,182.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

