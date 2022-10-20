Suku (SUKU) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Suku has a market cap of $10.39 million and $753,107.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

