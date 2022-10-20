SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.24.
SunPower Stock Performance
SPWR opened at $15.89 on Monday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.
Insider Transactions at SunPower
In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 509,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.