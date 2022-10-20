Wolfe Research Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Peer Perform

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile



Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

