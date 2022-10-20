Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Down 2.2%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.46 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). Approximately 3,720,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,262,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 128 ($1.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 872.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

In other news, insider Vincent Prior bought 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($24,170.34).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

