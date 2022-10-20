SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.38

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and traded as low as $24.38. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.