Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 8,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 722,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,758 shares of company stock worth $6,626,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

