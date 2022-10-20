Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,640. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

