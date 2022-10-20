Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down to $41.33

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.33, but opened at $40.07. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 11,127 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

