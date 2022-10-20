T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

