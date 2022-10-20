T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $93.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

