Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
TSM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 11,214,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
