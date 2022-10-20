Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

TSM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 11,214,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

