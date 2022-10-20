Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.45

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.45 ($37.19) and traded as low as €36.44 ($37.18). Talanx shares last traded at €36.54 ($37.29), with a volume of 47,617 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) target price on Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Talanx in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Talanx Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

