Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) PT Raised to C$0.90 at TD Securities

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

TLOFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 3,450,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

