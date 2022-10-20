TD Securities Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.28. 285,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,897. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$24.94 and a one year high of C$33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

