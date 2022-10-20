TD Securities Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$57.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.41.

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.70. 122,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.29. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$39.08 and a 52 week high of C$62.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

