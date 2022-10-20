TD Securities Trims CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Target Price to C$16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,948. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

