TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.45.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $93,654.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,737.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,819 shares of company stock worth $3,100,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

