Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.16

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 303266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

