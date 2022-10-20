Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.72 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.19 or 0.00073827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
