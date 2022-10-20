Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.88-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.69.

THC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 1,898,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $14,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

