Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.69.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
THC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
