Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.816-$5.016 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.69.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 329.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.