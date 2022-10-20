Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

