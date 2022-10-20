Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,221. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

