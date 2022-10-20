Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $205.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $244.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.65.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,174,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.42. The firm has a market cap of $663.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $204.16 and a 12-month high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

