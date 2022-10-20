Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

