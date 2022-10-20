Tether Gold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.84 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $78.84 million and approximately $275,508.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,627.22 or 0.08539223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.54 or 0.27500722 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

