Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.79 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $78.79 million and $431,609.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,626.17 or 0.08491503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.