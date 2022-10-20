Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
