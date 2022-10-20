The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKGFF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,850.00.

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

