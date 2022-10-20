The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after buying an additional 486,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $141.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,492. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.