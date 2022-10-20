The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

