The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $96,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:COO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.76. 1,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $435.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.