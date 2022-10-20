The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 162,923 shares.The stock last traded at $66.68 and had previously closed at $68.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.