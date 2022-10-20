The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.71. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 131,843 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,965,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 172,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 278,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 32.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

