The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.71. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 131,843 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.