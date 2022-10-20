The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,986” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,605.75 ($31.49).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,211 ($26.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,729.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

