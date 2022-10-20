The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,986” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) has been given a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,605.75 ($31.49).

Relx Stock Down 0.5 %

REL stock opened at GBX 2,211 ($26.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,729.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.