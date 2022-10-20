The J. M. Smucker Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

SJM stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.05. 678,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,501. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.