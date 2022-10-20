The J. M. Smucker Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.
J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %
SJM stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.05. 678,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,501. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.