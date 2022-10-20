The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 129,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,229. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

