The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MOS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 222,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,229. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.