The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.7% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,529. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

