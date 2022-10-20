The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.78. 8,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

