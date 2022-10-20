TheStreet Downgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to C+

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.