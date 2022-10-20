Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0473 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $250.99 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00080181 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00059484 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025296 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007518 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
