Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Cuts Position in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,470 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of ESOA stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 32,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,289. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

