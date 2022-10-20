Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 17,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,142. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

